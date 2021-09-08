Spotty afternoon and evening shower chances

MADISON (WKOW) - Most of the day will be dry, but isolated showers will pop up later today.



SEVERE RECAP

A line of storms developed in Wisconsin Tuesday causing hail stones in eastern Wisconsin around a half inch to an inch and a half in size in our area.

SET UP

As that system departs, the main low continues to spin over Lake Superior. On the back side of the system, a couple of showers will develop and drift south, moving into our area.

TODAY

Mostly to partly sunny, cooler and a bit breezy with a high of 73° and isolated afternoon and evening spotty showers.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and cooler with a low of 52° and areas of fog possible late.



THURSDAY

Mostly to partly sunny with a high back around 73°.



FRIDAY

Mostly sunny, warmer and a bit breezy with a high around 80°.



SATURDAY

Mostly to partly sunny, warm and a bit breezy with a high of 85°.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny and milder with isolated showers possible and a high of 76°.



Showers are possible at night, too.



MONDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible with a high of 78°.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny and warmer with a high of 85°.



Showers and storms are possible at night.