Spotty afternoon and evening shower chances
MADISON (WKOW) - Most of the day will be dry, but isolated showers will pop up later today.
SEVERE RECAP
A line of storms developed in Wisconsin Tuesday causing hail stones in eastern Wisconsin around a half inch to an inch and a half in size in our area.
SET UP
As that system departs, the main low continues to spin over Lake Superior. On the back side of the system, a couple of showers will develop and drift south, moving into our area.
TODAY
Mostly to partly sunny, cooler and a bit breezy with a high of 73° and isolated afternoon and evening spotty showers.
TONIGHT
Mostly clear and cooler with a low of 52° and areas of fog possible late.
THURSDAY
Mostly to partly sunny with a high back around 73°.
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny, warmer and a bit breezy with a high around 80°.
SATURDAY
Mostly to partly sunny, warm and a bit breezy with a high of 85°.
SUNDAY
Partly sunny and milder with isolated showers possible and a high of 76°.
Showers are possible at night, too.
MONDAY
Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible with a high of 78°.
TUESDAY
Partly sunny and warmer with a high of 85°.
Showers and storms are possible at night.