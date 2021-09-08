The Band Camino seizes 2021 as the year they break out big

NEW YORK (AP) — That sound of a revving motor you hear is the sound of The Band Camino. The pop-rock trio named after a muscle car are on the cusp of stardom, with a self-titled debut album dropping Friday and a fall touring gig opening for Dan + Shay that will take them from the Staples Center to Madison Square Garden. The Band Camino have been around for five years, pumping out popular singles and the terrific EP “tryhard” that features their propulsive, hook-heavy blend of rock and pop with confessional lyrics and a sly sense of humor. Jeffery Jordan, who plays guitar and sings calls it a “melting pot of sounds.”