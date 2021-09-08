Turkey, Egypt agree to further talks in bid to ease tensions

ISTANBUL (AP) — East Mediterranean rivals Turkey and Egypt say they have agreed to further talks aimed at stabilizing relations after the end of a second round of negotiations. After a two-day meeting in Ankara on Wednesday, government officials agreed to extend consultations “confirming (the mutual) desire to make progress in areas under discussion and the need for further steps to facilitate normalization” of bilateral relations, a joint statement said. The talks came as Ankara sought to ease tensions with Egypt and other Arab states, particularly Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.