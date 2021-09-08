Two injured in Monroe County crash

TOWN OF LITTLE FALLS (WKOW) -- A three-car crashed closed down State Highway 27 near Sparta Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the 911 call came in to report the collision at 7:03 a.m. Wednesday. Per witness reports, a Ford Focus was attempting to turn onto Dallas Avenue from STH 27 when a Subaru rear-ended it. That collision forced the Focus into oncoming traffic, where it crashed into an oncoming Ford F-150.

Sparta Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene, with the highway closed in both directions for 22 minutes while they cleared debris from the crash site. The Focus driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while the F-150 driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.