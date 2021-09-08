United Way to hold brunch celebrating women and education in Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- The United Way of Dane County will present its Women United Philanthropy Award at a brunch in Olin Park Friday, supporting the power of schools and women in Dane County.

According to a news release, the Women United Breakfast will start at 10:30 a.m. September 10 in Olin Park, with virtual access available as well. Retired Army Reserve Major General Marcia Anderson, the first Black woman to ever achieve the rank, will accept the Women United Philanthropy Award during the proceedings.

Anderson, a Beloit native, received the Army Distinguished Service Medal, along with several other commendations, over the course of her service in the military.

She will be joined by keynote speaker Dr. Gloria Ladson-Billings, who will speak on United Way's Schools of Hope tutoring program.

Tickets are still available for purchase here.