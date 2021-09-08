UW Health nurse will compete in IRONMAN four months after giving birth

WKOW (MADISON)-- IRONMAN Wisconsin is making its return to Madison on Sunday. UW Health Nurse Nina Robertson will compete just four months after giving birth to her first child.

"Everyone thinks you're crazy," Robertson said. "They are like 'you're doing what?!'"

Nina Robertson and her daughter, Elena.

Robertson gave birth in May, and it was not long after she decided to start training for IRONMAN Wisconsin.

"They opened it back up a couple of weeks ago, and my husband kind of looked at me and said, 'so are you going to register?'

"I said well, I just gave birth. I kind of counted the weeks on the calendar and said oh eight weeks? I think I can do it."

Nina has already completed three full IRONMANs. She will do a half IRONMAN this time, but her training looks a bit different than in years past.

"First, it was a lot of jogging with the stroller," Robertson said. "I had to do stuff that I could bring the baby along with. We have a peloton bike inside so during naptime, jump on the peloton a couple of times."

There was no sugar coating it, just getting moving was difficult for the first three to four weeks after giving birth.

"Mentally to just start working out again is a whole hurdle in itself," Robertson said.

So, this may seem like a stretch, but there is a reason behind why she is doing this.

"My main motivation behind it was to avoid postpartum depression and working out has always kind of been my outlet to keep myself mentally well. Just finding something on a day-to-day basis that you enjoy is super important."

Robertson is hoping to show other moms, that anything is possible.