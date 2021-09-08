UW-Madison welcomes back students with caution

MADISON (WKOW) -- Students at UW-Madison headed back to the classroom Wednesday, but this semester, their classes are in-person. Campus officials say they're confident that with COVID safety measures in place, they can keep students on campus, rather than reverting to online classes.

The university doesn't have the exact numbers yet, but school officials say this year's freshman class is expected to be the largest ever. To accommodate for the large class, the university has converted double rooms into triples and some triple rooms into quads.

Connor Vierk is one of the thousands of freshmen that moved onto campus this year.

Freshman Connor Vierk got tested on Wednesday. (Photo: Ward Jolles)

"Going off of a whole year of COVID and that stuff, it's very exciting to be able to come back and experience college the way my parents always said it was," Vierk said.

Vierk is vaccinated, but decided to get tested for COVID anyway just to stay safe. University Spokesperson Meredith McGlone said that's something she's seen happen a lot.

"They don't take this for granted," McGlone said. "They know it is a privilege to be here in person and we have to make the right health choices to sustain that."

Students are required to wear masks whenever they are indoors and if they aren't vaccinated, they have to get tested for coronavirus weekly. Classrooms are operating at full capacity.

McGlone said while there may be more students than ever, she's hoping the new safety measures and the campus' 90% vaccination rate will keep coronavirus cases to a minimum.