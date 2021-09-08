UW-Madison welcomes students back with new version of its COVID-19 dashboard

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wednesday marks the first day of classes for students at UW-Madison.

About 8,500 students moved into campus housing last week. That's about 500 more than a typical year.

This year's freshman class is the largest in school history.

To make sure students, new and old, feel safe returning to classes during the pandemic, UW- Madison has updated its COVID-19 dashboard.

"This dashboard provides information to the campus community and the public about vaccinations and on-campus COVID-19 test results among current UW–Madison faculty, staff and students," said a statement on the website.

It is updated on weekdays at 2 p.m.