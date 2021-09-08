Skip to Content

VA honors service members from Wisconsin who died in Iraq and Afghanistan

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The VA in Milwaukee held a ceremony at Wood National Cemetery to honor seven service members from Wisconsin who gave their lives serving our country.

All seven of the veterans were killed in either Iraq or Afghanistan, following the attacks on September 11, 2001. Those veterans are:

  • Spc. Scott T. Nagorski, of Greenfield
  • Cpl. Stephen W. Castner, of Cedarburg
  • Sgt. 1st Class Scott J. Brown, of Brookfield
  • Spc. Michelle M. Witmer, of New Berlin
  • Spc. Michael A. McGlothin, of Hartford and Milwaukee
  • Cpl. Adrian V. Soltau, of Milwaukee
  • Staff Sgt. Todd R. Cornell, of West Bend and Menomonee Falls

