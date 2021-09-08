Wisconsin sheriff’s departments to launch Hurricane Ida relief project

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Gulf Coast is still reeling from Hurricane Ida and the Badger State Sheriffs' Association (BSSA) wants to help.

On Thurday, BSSA announced its Sheriffs Adopting Sheriffs project and it will provide aid to sheriffs employees and families impacted by the hurricane.

According to a news release from the BSSA, the project is designed to provide support to sheriffs' employees who are expected to provide relief to those in need while dealing with personal loss themselves. The BSSA launched a similar effort in 2012 after Hurricane Sandy slammed into the eastern seaboard.

“When these types of disasters occur, too often lost in the mix of the disaster is the fact that Sheriff’s emergency responders themselves suffer a major personal and family loss while still being expected to go to work, do their jobs, and continue to rescue and help others in need,” BSSA President and Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in the release.

Due to the severity of damage from Ida, BSSA called on all local sheriff's departments to reach out to businesses, residents and civic groups to help support those in need in Louisiana.

"Think what could be raised if every business in the State sent a check for just $25 to their County Sheriff. Think what could be raised if every type of civic organization in the State made a $50 contribution to the Sheriffs Adopting Sheriffs program," Dreckman said in the release.

The Sheriffs Adopting Sheriffs program will run through October 15. Anyone interested in donating should reach out to their local sheriff's office for details.