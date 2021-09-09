2 Wisconsin volleyball continues tough non-conference schedule with #8 Kentucky

WKOW (MADISON)-- The Wisconsin volleyball team started off the 2021 season 4-0 with a dominating victory over #10 Baylor. On Friday at 8 pm, the Badgers are welcoming another top-ten team to the UW Field House, the defending NCAA champions of Kentucky.

The Wildcats started off the season 5-1 with their one loss coming to Creighton last weekend. Kentucky lost four of their starters from the team that captured the program's first championship, but the Badgers are sure not overlooking them.

"They have some awesome defense, so I’m really excited to see both of our defenses combine, but they also have some dominant hitters, some really athletic, dynamic hitters which I’m really excited to get a chance to go up against," Senior Libero/Defensive Specialist Lauren Barnes said.

"Kentucky is an amazing team," Senior Setter Sydney Hilley said. "I’ve never gotten a chance to play against them before, so this is going to be a really exciting opportunity, and they have a lot of returners from last year, the national championship team. I really respect that program because they’ve done something that we’ve never done."

Coach Kelly Sheffield said he has gotten choked up in each of the Badgers' first four home games because of the return of their home crowd. He expects UW Field House to bring the juice again on Friday.

"This matchup has been sold out for a long time, and I am assuming everyone that has tickets is going to show up, and this place out to be rocking," Sheffield said.

Following the Badgers match with Kentucky, they will travel to undefeated Marquette on Sunday for their first road contest of the season.

"It's about getting better, and if you're playing teams that don't challenge you, how much are you learning about yourself," Sheffield said. "Every year we try to schedule tough competition for ourselves but also for the fans."