2010 Again: In campaign launch, Kleefisch vows to fight ‘special interests’; Dems say she’s a Walker repeat

BUTLER (WKOW) -- In a speech declaring herself a Republican candidate for governor Thursday, Rebecca Kleefisch repeatedly painted Gov. Tony Evers as a "weak," ineffective governor beholden to teachers unions.

Kleefisch, who served as lieutenant governor under Gov. Scott Walker from 2011-2019, repeatedly struck notes similar to the 2010 campaign that put the two in office.

Kleefisch also drew a comparison between her 2010 primary victory and former President Donald Trump clearing the presidential primary field in 2016.

"Back in 2010, I was told that I could not run or be elected Lieutenant Governor of the state of Wisconsin because I was an outsider," Kleefisch said. "I beat the establishment by 21 points."

Kleefisch accused Evers of pushing pandemic policies that kept schools from opening to in-person learning longer than they should have. Evers had said he wanted those decisions left to local districts, which Kleefisch said was a concession to union leaders.

"Just watching [students] in an epidemic of anxiety, and depression, and a year-and-a-half of learning loss so he could pay homage to the teachers union bosses," Kleefisch said.

Walker and Kleefisch's support for the near-complete elimination of public union workers' collective bargaining rights sparked massive protests at the state Capitol in February 2011.

Early campaign themes emerge

In both her speech and a video released Thursday, Kleefisch immediately hit Evers over his handling of unrest during protests over police brutality last summer. Kleefisch accused Evers of failing to deter rioters in Kenosha and Madison while pledging to hire 1,000 new cops if she were elected governor.

"How many of us in this room have been sickened by the fact Tony Evers sided with rioters over our good police?" Kleefisch asked a crowd of supporters.

Kleefisch also made clear the state's election laws will be on the ballot in November 2022. Evers has vetoed Republican bills that would create new requirements for people seeking to cast absentee ballots.

"We need to elect a new conservative governor because, I've said it before, we will pass those bills again," Kleefisch said. "The new governor will sign those bills and she will sign them on day one!"

Democrats respond

Democrats immediately responded to Kleefisch's announcement by launching a campaign of their own, attempting to brand her as "Radical Rebecca." During a press call, Rep. Sara Rodriguez (D-Brookfield) said Kleefisch has modeled an irresponsible approach to the pandemic.

"She continues to not take COVID-19 seriously," Rodriguez said. "She has disregarded CDC guidance to slow the spread of this disease and was photographed several times at potential super-spreader events."

Hardly anyone in the supporters area Thursday wore masks at the indoor event. No one on the crowded stage wore a mask.

Democrats also made clear they will paint her a reincarnation of Scott Walker, pointing to the substantial budget cuts made in 2011 as the state faced a massive deficit and the Walker administration's agreement with Foxconn, which has failed to create nearly the number of jobs it promised in Mount Pleasant.

"She hurt our students and she exacerbated inequality between rich and poor school districts," said Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler. "Rebeeca Kleefisch has refused to support Wisconsin public schools. She proudly stood by her administration's devastating budget cuts."

Who's tough enough

Throughout her speech, Kleefisch hammered away at another theme: that she's a tough leader who stood up to union leaders while Evers is "bought and paid for" by them.

In contrasting herself to Evers, Kleefisch reminded supporters of her battle with colon cancer during the 2010 gubernatorial primary. Evers has survived having cancer in his esophagus.

"They literally cut out half my guts," Kleefisch said. "Even with half my guts, I still have twice as much guts as Tony Evers to fight for the great state of Wisconsin!"

Wisconsin voters will have to stomach another 14 months of campaigning in what projects to be a harsh, high-profile race for governor.