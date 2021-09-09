A brief return of Summer is in the forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - Get ready for the one day of heat and humidity... only one goes away as we end the weekend.

A high pressure system is slowly beginning to exit the region taking with it the sunny skies along with northerly winds. Behind it, a low pressure system and its fronts will be moving through the Midwest; the warm front is going to bring us a brief taste of Summer while the cold front is going to cool us down... but not dry us out.

Though the dews will technically lower from Saturday into Sunday, there's still enough moisture in the atmosphere to allow for the chance for rain to continue into the start of the next work week. However, there are no heavy rain makers in the forecast.

And Wisconsin needs rain; looking at the last 30 days, central parts of Wisconsin have picked up 1-4" above what they'd normally see during that time period. Whereas southern parts of Wisconsin along with northwesterly parts haven't seen the normal 1-3" they'd normally pick up. While drought conditions across the south haven't changed majorly, across the northwest severe drought conditions have developed.

In the short term, conditions will remain quiet throughout the rest of Thursday as well as Friday, with southerly winds taking over by Saturday which is why temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s.