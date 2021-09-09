TRAFFIC ALERT: WIS 78 blocked as crews repair ruptured gas line in Prairie du Sac

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Alliant Energy is working to repair a ruptured gas line in Prairie du Sac Thursday morning, according to the Sauk Prairie Police Department.

Police told 27 News it happened at about 9:15 a.m. on Wisconsin 78 at US 12.

As crews work to fix the problem, all lanes of Wisconsin 78, both northbound and southbound, are closed.

No evacuations have been needed at this point.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.