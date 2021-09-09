Dane Co. Judge compels reporter testimony in upcoming trial of protesters charged in attack on state senator

MADISON (WKOW) - A Dane County Judge Thursday ruled three Madison reporters must testify in the upcoming trial of protesters charged with attacking State Senator Tim Carpenter.

After the decision by Judge Josann Reynolds, a bailiff served subpoenas on WKOW-TV's Lance Veeser, Dylan Brogan of Isthmus and WORT-FM's Chali Pittman in the courtroom. An attorney for the journalists says the decision may be appealed.

Assistant Dane County District Attorney Paul Humphrey says the three reporters are his only eyewitnesses to the June 2020 attack against Carpenter and its aftermath.

Authorities say Carpenter was beaten as he tried to videotape protesters near the state capitol on a night when statues were also taken down in continuing reaction to the police killing of George Floyd of Minneapolis. Protesters Samantha Hamer and Kerida O'Reilly are scheduled to stand trial Oct. 18.

Reynolds said she was "conflicted" over the case, but said the information from the reporters was highly relevant, necessary to prove elements of the crime and not attainable from alternative sources.

Attorney for the journalists James Friedman said reporter privilege protected the reporters from being subpoenaed to testify. Friedman said dozens of people at or near the protest and attack scene were alternative, potential witnesses.