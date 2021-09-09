Dane County farm hosts Luke Bryan Thursday in 2021 Farm Tour kickoff

MARSHALL (WKOW) -- Statz Bros. in Marshall is no stranger to hosting Luke Bryan's Farm Tour. The country singer just a stop there in 2019.

Amanda Jolma, the assistant to managers, said things were so successful for the first concert that they had a feeling Bryan and his team might want to come back.

"We kind of expected it a little bit because we lucked out so well. It sold out right away, and things really went smoothly," she said.

But she said they were surprised that the team wanted to come back so soon. Although the COVID-19 pandemic put the 2020 tour on hold, Bryan announced this past summer that he'd be making six stops to farms in the Midwest for fall 2021, and the first one is at Statz.

In 2019, there were nearly 20,000 people at the sold-out concert, but this year there are still tickets available. Jolma said she suspects it's likely due to the ongoing pandemic and the rising COVID-19 cases across the country. There aren't any specific COVID-19 protocols in place for the outdoor event, but they will encourage social distancing. Co-owner Joe Statz told 27 News that there will be a very limited number of meet and greets, and those will only be for people who are vaccinated.

Doctors say that while the risk of COVID-19 transmission is lower outside, there is still a risk of contracting the virus so they ask people to be cautious, especially those who are unvaccinated.

Even if the number of people attending is less than the 20,000 they saw in 2019, there are still some expected traffic delays. Click here for more information on those delays.

There are three entrances to the concert: One on Town Hall Road and two on Highway VV. If you didn't buy a parking pass with your ticket, it'll be $20 cash at the gate to the park.

Statz does ask that folks have patience after the concert because it will take a while to get everyone out of the area.

"I think a lot of people were upset last time because it took so long to get out. But when there are 7000 cars, you can't move them out in an hour, that just doesn't happen," he said. "Just gotta be patient. It's worth coming, it's a good time."

The Farm Tour does aim to bring awareness to the agriculture industry, and co-owner Statz says he thinks Luke Bryan does a tremendous amount for the farmers across the country, including establishing scholarships for teens majoring in agriculture.

Statz said he did put out some "Support Wisconsin Dairy Farmers" signs so that those concert-goers sitting in traffic could see them and maybe be encouraged to have a little more Wisconsin dairy in their lives.

"It'll make people think about it at least," he said. "Gotta keep drinking milk and eating cheese!"

Jolma added that the concert is a boon to the local economy as well.

"It helps the local communities you know, Marshall, Sun Prairie," she said. "It brings a lot of business to the towns around us."