EU court ruling could lift Champagne makers’ spirits

10:51 am National news from the Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Champagne makers have had their hopes of winning a legal case against a tapas bar chain boosted after the European Court of Justice clarified the bloc’s rules for the safeguard of products covered by a protected designation of origin (PDO). The case was initiated by the trade association that represents the interests of Champagne producers and houses. It filed a lawsuit before a Spanish court seeking to prevent the chain from using the sign “champanillo” on the grounds that the term infringes the protected designation of origin “Champagne.” “Champanillo” means “little champagne.”

Associated Press

