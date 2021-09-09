Familiar Madison figure “Beltline Bob” retires after 20 years

MADISON (WKOW) -- A familiar face along Madison's Beltline is retiring after two decades of service.

Dane County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Novotny, who is also know as "Beltline Bob", is hanging up his hat after 20 years in the position and 30 years at the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

The program began on December 21, 2001. Since then, it has been helping drivers with flat tires, overheated engines, and other problems.

Novotny was the original deputy assigned to the day shift post for the Freeway Service Team. He says the name "Beltline Bob" was created by accident. A dispatcher blurted it out during a stressful call, and it stuck.

"She got tongue tied, and so she blurted out over the air 'Beltline, Bob.' The traffic reporter had the scanner on at the time, heard it, and used it. And it has been used ever since," Novotny said. "Even if I wanted to change my nickname, I probably couldn't."

Novotny estimates the program has responded to more than 111,000 calls and has put on 1.2 million miles. Some calls have been messier than others, including one where a truck carrying sweet Vidalia onions spilled across the highway.

"Everybody when I tell this story is like, 'well, you must have been crying your eyes out'," Novotny continued. "They're sweet onions. They don't make you cry. The biggest problem was the brine because it was so slippery. We couldn't get it off the road and we had the roadway shut down for four hours."

While Novotny is leaving the program, the truck will continue to help stranded drivers.