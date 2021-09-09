Feigin: Bucks considering COVID-19 vaccine mandate

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Bucks team president Peter Feigin said Tuesday the team is considering a wide array of COVID-19 protocols ahead of the new season, including the possibility of a vaccine mandate for fans.

Check out all of our COVID-19 vaccine coverage here.

"I think we're considering everything," Feigin said in an interview with WISN. "We've got some leeway. I mean it's so fluid."

Feigin said conversations are ongoing with numerous stakeholders including the city, adding the league will set its own restrictions for how close fans can be to the court, players and referees. But any vaccine, testing or making requirements will likely be up to each individual team or venue.

The Bucks' home opener is on October 19.