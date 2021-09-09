Final fall-like day, summery weather returns heading into weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - Another mild day ahead, but winds will be much lighter.

SET UP

A strong high pressure system is moving over the area causing a dry stretch of weather ahead. A warm front moves in tomorrow, not bringing rain chances, but certainly bringing warmer temperatures.

TODAY

Mostly to partly sunny and dry with lighter winds. Afternoon high of 73°.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and cooler with a low of 50°.



FRIDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer with low humidity and a high of 80°.

You can keep the windows open through tomorrow ahead of a hot Saturday

SATURDAY

Mostly to partly sunny, very warm and humid with a high of 88°.



An isolated shower is possible at night.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny and milder with isolated showers possible and milder conditions with a high of 77°.



Showers are possible at night.



MONDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible with a high of 78°.



TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid with a high of 83°.



Showers and storms are possible at night.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible and a high of 76°.