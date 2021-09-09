Final fall-like day, summery weather returns heading into weekend
MADISON (WKOW) - Another mild day ahead, but winds will be much lighter.
SET UP
A strong high pressure system is moving over the area causing a dry stretch of weather ahead. A warm front moves in tomorrow, not bringing rain chances, but certainly bringing warmer temperatures.
TODAY
Mostly to partly sunny and dry with lighter winds. Afternoon high of 73°.
TONIGHT
Mostly clear and cooler with a low of 50°.
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny and warmer with low humidity and a high of 80°.
SATURDAY
Mostly to partly sunny, very warm and humid with a high of 88°.
An isolated shower is possible at night.
SUNDAY
Partly sunny and milder with isolated showers possible and milder conditions with a high of 77°.
Showers are possible at night.
MONDAY
Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible with a high of 78°.
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid with a high of 83°.
Showers and storms are possible at night.
WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible and a high of 76°.