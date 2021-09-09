Skip to Content

Final fall-like day, summery weather returns heading into weekend

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
5:39 am Weather Now

MADISON (WKOW) - Another mild day ahead, but winds will be much lighter.

SET UP
A strong high pressure system is moving over the area causing a dry stretch of weather ahead. A warm front moves in tomorrow, not bringing rain chances, but certainly bringing warmer temperatures.

TODAY
Mostly to partly sunny and dry with lighter winds. Afternoon high of 73°.

TONIGHT
Mostly clear and cooler with a low of 50°.

FRIDAY
Mostly sunny and warmer with low humidity and a high of 80°.

You can keep the windows open through tomorrow ahead of a hot Saturday

SATURDAY
Mostly to partly sunny, very warm and humid with a high of 88°.

An isolated shower is possible at night.

SUNDAY
Partly sunny and milder with isolated showers possible and milder conditions with a high of 77°.

Showers are possible at night.

MONDAY
Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible with a high of 78°.

TUESDAY
Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid with a high of 83°.

Showers and storms are possible at night.

WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible and a high of 76°.

Author Profile Photo

Max Tsaparis

Wake Up Wisconsin Meteorologist

More Stories

Skip to content