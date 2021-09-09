Florida woman given 30 years in husband’s homicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman convicted of helping mastermind the killing of her husband more than two decades ago has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after a previous life sentence was tossed on appeal. The Tallahassee Democrat reports that a Leon County circuit judge handed down the sentence Thursday for Denise Williams, rejecting arguments from her attorney that she was only a minor participant in the plot to kill her husband. Prosecutors say she plotted his homicide in a scheme to get a $2 million life insurance payout. Brian Winchester testified he had an affair with Williams and shot her husband in December 2000.