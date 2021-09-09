Fort says one case of measles found among Afghan refugees

FORT McCoy, Wis. (WXOW) - One of the newly arrived Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy was diagnosed with measles and is now in isolation according to a statement from a fort spokesperson.

In a statement from the fort, it said the person arrived at the fort on September 4 and later "presented with symptoms consistent with measles." Tests confirmed the diagnosis on September 5.

Once confirmed, the person was placed into isolation. Contact tracing was done and those who had close contact with the person were then placed in quarantine. Anyone at risk was also given a "post-exposure" vaccination.

Since then, the statement said no one else at the fort has been diagnosed with measles.

The statement concludes, "The rapid response at Fort McCoy reflects careful preparation and strong interagency collaboration aimed at meeting the needs of our guests, including the management of infectious disease."

The CDC says that measles is a highly contagious disease. Vaccination can prevent the spread of the virus.

The refugees arriving in the U.S. are receiving a number of vaccines including those for measles and for COVID-19.