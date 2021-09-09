Gov. Evers orders flags to half staff, honors brothers killed in Pearl Harbor

MADISON (WKOW) — On September 11, flags across Wisconsin will fly at half staff honoring the Barber Brothers, who lost their lives during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Navy Fireman 1st Class Malcom J. Barber, Fireman 1st Class Leroy K. Barber, and Fireman 2nd Class Randolph H. Barber of the United States Navy will be laid to rest with full military honors at Most Precious Blood Cemetery in New London on the same day.

“The story of the Barber brothers and their family is a tragedy that has been a source of pain for the New London community, our state, and our country now for the better part of a century,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “I am grateful for the work of many now nearly 80 years later who helped bring these brothers home.”

The Barber brothers died on December 7, 1941 while aboard the USS Oklahoma, one of the ships attacked by Japanese aircraft. The boat sustained several torpedo hits and capsized, killing 429 crewmen on board. The Barber brothers were accounted for on June 11, 2021.

Gov. Evers plans to issue another executive order to honor the lives lost during the attacks on September 11, 2001, but also wanted to honor the Barber brothers' return.