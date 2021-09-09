Habitat for Humanity Dane County adds new solar panels

MADISON (WKOW) -- Habitat for Humanity Dane County is adding to its sustainability efforts.

The organization unveiled new solar panels at its office on Latham Drive in Madison Thursday.

CEO Valerie Renk says they're excited for the solar system because it makes them a more sustainable organization.

"We have already in just a couple of months, we've been using our new solar panels, we've made enough energy that would be equivalent to six months of what a Habitat home would use," said Renk.

Their next goal is to get some grants to add solar panels for their ReStore on the east side of Madison.