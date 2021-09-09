Justice Department to review police force in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The mayor of Columbus, Ohio, says the U.S. Justice Department will review some practices of the city’s police department following years of negative publicity that included a series of recent police killings of Black people. Democrat Andrew Ginther on Thursday announced the review by the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Ginther says the review is not about a single incident, but about reforming the entire police department. New Police Chief Elaine Bryant says the review could focus on areas such as training, recruitment, technology and creating an early intervention system for officers.