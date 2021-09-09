Lawyers at Paris 2015 terror attacks trial sharing fees

PARIS (AP) — Money that victims of the 2015 Islamic State attacks in Paris are paying in legal fees is going not just to their own lawyers, but to defense lawyers too. It’s just one of the unusual things about the exceptional trial that opened this week into those attacks. A staggering 300 lawyers are taking part, representing 1,800 plaintiffs in the trial, which is expected to last nine months. Some of those attorneys represent multiple victims. So they decided to share with defense lawyers as part of a special agreement.