Los Angeles schools mandate vaccines for 630,000 students

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Unified School District has ordered that students age 12 and older must be vaccinated before they can return to classrooms next year. The board of the nation’s second-largest school district voted Thursday to require vaccinations for roughly 630,000 students. Those who can’t show proof of full vaccination will have to study remotely. Some parents opposed the mandate, arguing that they should have the final say on vaccinating their child but the board overwhelmingly approved the measure as a way of keeping classrooms safely open. Public health officials say that between mid-August and Sept. 7, nearly 8,000 student cases of COVID-19 were reported in LA County, most of them in Los Angeles Unified.