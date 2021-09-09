Madison East High parent upset over district’s COVID notification procedure

MADISON (WKOW) -- One Madison East high school parent is upset with the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD).

Frannie, who didn't want to reveal her last name, said she was not notified about her son's close contact with a teacher who tested positive for COVID-19. She said she received a general email from MMSD.

MMSD sent a letter, notifying Madison East High School parents of at least one positive COVID case.

"We have not been told directly that there's been a close-contact with a person who tested positive. The school actually hasn't said that to us and I haven't gotten any emails about this.," said Frannie.

Frannie says what's most upsetting is that the only emails have come from her son's teacher.

"My teacher just let us know today that he had tested positive for COVID over the weekend.

It's things like this, that really makes me worried," said Frannie's son Ry.

Ry says his teacher notified the class but Frannie says the district never notified her about her son's close contact with the staff member who tested positive.

"So the school isn't reporting that case, how many more kids are not getting reported", said Frannie.

The MMSD stated that it suppresses positive COVID cases of 6 or fewer meaning -- if two people in a school test positive, a letter would disclose that only one person tested positive, which has left Frannie with more questions than answers.

Frannie is left wondering. "How many days have gone by that this teacher was exposed? When did they choose to get tested? And when did they inform us?"

MMSD provided the following response: