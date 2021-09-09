MMSD focusing on early literacy

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of the goals of the Madison Metropolitan School District has this school year is ending the achievement gap between white students and students of color.

One way the district is trying to do that is by focusing on early literacy.

The district has a program that trains teachers in the science of reading, so they all have a common understanding, knowledge and approach to the way the brain interacts with words.

"When we're all speaking literally the same language and approaching reading the same way, we're excited to see what the results will bring," said Kaylee Jackson, MMSD Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction.

All teachers from 4K through 6th grade and 9th grade are going through training for the literacy program.