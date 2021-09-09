Officials identify Monona man killed in August 10 shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner identified a man who died at UW Hospital September 3, weeks after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds in an incident August 10.

According to a news release from the ME's office, Ryan Cook was transported to the hospital from a rehabilitation center where he had been recovering when he had stopped breathing and had no pulse. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, with the ME's office confirming his death was due to firearm-related trauma.

Cook was taken to the hospital in critical condition August 10 after he called 911, reporting he'd been shot multiple times by an unknown person. At time of writing, police have not publicly identified any suspects in the case.