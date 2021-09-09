Pandemic love story: The whims of Kevin, our neighbors’ cat

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — His name is Kevin. And he’s a tabby cat. Writer Solvej Schou lived next door to Kevin and his owners for years in Southern California. But it was only when she was working from home during the pandemic that she got to know him. Kevin started coming over regularly to visit her and her husband on their front porch earlier this year. Soon he was jumping in their laps. Being a cat, Kevin comes and goes as he chooses. But getting to know him — and appreciating his affection and his whims — has been one of the silver linings for Schou during the pandemic. Many people have found comfort in random new acquaintances, and particularly in pets.