Police search for suspect in East Madison bank robbery

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are searching for a man who robbed a bank on the city's east side.

Officers responded to a hold-up alarm at the BMO Harris Bank at 1202 N. Sherman Avenue around 12:20 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the suspect implied he had a gun, and was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Madison police are actively investigating the situation, and following up on leads including surveillance video and witness statements. If you have any information, contact MPD at (608) 255-2345.