Rockford-based SwedishAmerican Health System to officially join UW Health

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WKOW) -- After six years as a division of UW Health, SwedishAmerican in Rockford will now be an official part of the UW Health system.

According to a news release from UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien, the change will not affect SwedishAmerican's patients or staff, as all will be incorporated directly into the UW Health system.

“SwedishAmerican has been a beloved community health system in Rockford for more than a century, recognized for our compassion, excellent patient care and a commitment to serving our community,” Tom O’Connor, president and CEO, SwedishAmerican Health System, said in the release. “But it’s important to remember that we are more than just a recognized brand. We are an integral part of this community, and that will never change.”

SwedishAmerican has been a staple of the Rockford community since its first hospital opened 110 years ago. Its network has since expanded to another medical center in Belvidere, a regional cancer center and more than 30 clinic serving various patient needs.

“We’re very excited about the things that are on the horizon for us, and it’s time to announce loud and proud everything we can offer our community,” SwedishAmerican board chairman Jeff Kaney said in the release.

The transition will happen in phases, with new signage, website changes and other rebranding efforts expected over the course of the next year.