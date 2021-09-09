Running list: area events commemorating 9/11

(WKOW) -- It's been 20 years since September 11, 2001, a day that shaped American history forever. Several organizations in the 27 News area have memorials planned to remember 9/11 and those we lost.

If we missed an event, email us at news@wkow.com and we'll be happy to add it to the list.

Flag of Honor Across America

This is the first year of the newly-created Flag of Honor Across America, with 60 communities across the country joining together to raise a flag in remembrance of the victims of 9/11; more than 2,900 people. Madison's ceremony, taking place at 8:46 a.m. Saturday, is a part of the largest-ever nationally coordinated memorial effort for 9/11.

The flag will be raised at the City of Madison Fire Station at 3201 Dairy Drive, with community volunteers reading out 50 names of those who perished that morning. Anyone interested in volunteering to help with this effort can reach out to Claudia Parkes at claudia.parkes@briarpatch.org

9/11 Remembrance at Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial and Education Center

The Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial and Education Center will hold a commemorative service Saturday at 10:00, featuring guest speakers including Fond du Lac County Executive Josh Schoemann and Kewaskum Police Chief Thomas Bishop.

The center is located at 1308 Fond du Lac Avenue in Kewaskum, and the service will honor fire, police and first responders who risked their lives to save people caught in the 9/11 attacks.

Endeavor/Moundville 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

The Endeavor/Moundville Fire Department will host a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at 631 South Limits Road at noon Saturday. Fire chief Mike Bourdeau, and state representative Jon Plumer will speak at the ceremony, and the Portage American Legion Honor Guard will present the flag.

Portage High School Remembrance

Portage area first responders will hold a memorial service on the Portage High School football field at 6:30 p.m., featuring Army veteran and battalion chief of training for the Mequon Fire Department Chris Ackley as the keynote speaker.

The Portage High School band and choirs are scheduled to perform, and the memorial will finish with a silent candlelight walk.

'Never Forget' Blood Drive

For the 10th straight year, the Madison Fire and Police departments will join with the American Red Cross to collect blood donations in honor of those lost on 9/11. The drive starts at 10:02 a.m. Saturday at 3201 Dairy Drive, with a goal of 175 total donations.

The first 200 donors will receive a free t-shirt. You're eligible to donate if you haven't done so within the last 56 days.

Freedom: The UW Band Commemorates the 20th anniverary of 9/11

The halftime performance at this week's Badger football game is being used as a moment to commemorate the traffic events of September 11 through a musical tribute by the UW Madison Marching Band.

The tribute consists of four songs: "America" by Neil Diamond, "Freedom" by Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar, "Living in America" by James Brown," and "God Bless the U.S.A" by Lee Greenwood.