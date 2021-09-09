State TV: Zimbabwean ambassador to Iran dies

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Tehran has died. The report Thursday did not elaborate on the cause of death of Christopher Mapanga, but reportedly he had suffered from liver disease. It said the Iranian foreign ministry coordinated with police and judicial authorities for legal procedures and identification of the ambassador Wednesday night. The ministry also offered condolences. It’s the second death of a foreign diplomat in Tehran in less than six months. In May, Iranian police started investigating the death of a Swiss diplomat who died after reportedly falling from a high rise in Tehran.