Stretch of Whitney Way is next in line for speed reduction project

MADISON (WKOW) — On Monday, the next stage of speed changes across Madison goes into effect.

For more of our local news coverage, click here

In this phase, the posted speed on Whitney Way from Raymond Road to the Beltline changes from 30 mph to 25 mph. Similar to other speed changes, digital signboards will be temporarily placed in the area to remind drivers of the new speed limit.

According to the City of Madison, reducing the speed limit on the 1.1 mile stretch of road increases drive time by 30 seconds. At the same time, it helps ensure pedestrian safety on the residential street with two schools, since the odds of being killed if struck by a driver going 25 mph is significantly decreased.

Whitney Way is only one on a list of streets still up for speed reductions. Later in 2021 Cottage Grove Rd., Mineral Point Rd., N. Thompson Dr and more will all also have their posted speed limits reduced.