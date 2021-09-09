TJ Watt signs megadeal with Steelers, now highest-paid defender in the league

PITTSBURGH (WKOW) -- Following in his brother JJ's illustrious footsteps, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker and former Badger TJ Watt inked a four-year, $112 million deal Thursday, now making him the most well-paid defensive player in the NFL.

According to a tweet from NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport, Watt's contract includes $80 million in guarantees and will pay him an average of $28.003 million annually.

Sources: The #Steelers and star pass-rusher TJ Watt have a mega-deal. He’s going to sign a 4-year extension worth more than 2M — .003M average per year — with M fully guaranteed at signing. The highest paid defensive player in football. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2021

Watt had a career year for the AFC North champion Steelers in 2020, registering 15 sacks and 23 tackles for loss. He made his third straight Pro Bowl and second straight First-Team All-Pro.