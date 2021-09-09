TJ Watt signs megadeal with Steelers, now highest-paid defender in the league
PITTSBURGH (WKOW) -- Following in his brother JJ's illustrious footsteps, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker and former Badger TJ Watt inked a four-year, $112 million deal Thursday, now making him the most well-paid defensive player in the NFL.
According to a tweet from NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport, Watt's contract includes $80 million in guarantees and will pay him an average of $28.003 million annually.
Watt had a career year for the AFC North champion Steelers in 2020, registering 15 sacks and 23 tackles for loss. He made his third straight Pro Bowl and second straight First-Team All-Pro.