TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi rollover blocks lane of traffic on US 151 near Bristol

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A semi-truck rollover near Bristol has blocked a lane of traffic on US 151 overnight.

Dane County dispatch confirmed to 27 News the crash happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night in the southbound lanes of US 151 at County VV.

The right lane of traffic is blocked as crews work to remove the semi.

An ambulance was sent to the scene, but there is no information about injuries at this point.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.