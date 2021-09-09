TSA keeps handgun off plane at Dane County Regional Airport

MADISON (WKOW) -- Transportation Security Administration officials confiscated a loaded handgun from a traveler early Wednesday morning after detecting it on an X-ray machine at Dane County Regional Airport.

According to a news release from TSA, security personnel spotted the gun at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday and immediately informed the Dane County Sheriff's Office. While the owner, a Verona resident, did have a concealed carry permit for the gun, Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay clarified that it had not been packed properly.

“Pack the firearm in a locked, hard-sided case and check the bag. Guns are never allowed in carry-on luggage,” Lendvay said in the release.

The owner may face fines of up to $13,910, with a typical first offense usually running $4,100, along with the loss of TSA PreCheck privileges.

For details on how to safely travel with a firearm, click here.