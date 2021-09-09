UW police warn against ‘massive uptick’ in scams targeting students

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you receive an email asking if you want to earn $500 a week to be a personal assistant, watch out. You may be the target of a new scam aimed at students.

With students returning to campus for the 2021-22 school year, scammers are out in full force. UW Police Department says it's seeing a "massive uptick" in the number of scams targeting students and community members. According to a report from the UW Police Department, the FBI tracked over $3.5 billion in losses due to scams in 2019.

UWPD say the scams tend to come in three major varieties:

Someone pretending to be a boss or other authority figure will email you asking you to purchase gift cards and send you codes.

Someone posing as a federal agent or other law enforcement personnel will contact you, via phone or online messaing, claiming to have a warrant for your arrest, demanding payment to prevent it.

Someone presenting you with a job opportunity, sending you a large check that will bounce once you send money back.

"If you’re being offered money without doing work, if you’re being offered a job without applying, or if you’re being notified of winning a large sum of money, it’s most likely a scam," UWPD said in the report.

If you feel you may be a target of a scam and aren't sure how to proceed, contact the UWPD and ask to speak to an officer about your situation.