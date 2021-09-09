WHO says Africa’s already thin vaccine supply to drop by 25%

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Africa’s already thin supply of COVID-19 vaccines has taken another significant hit. The World Health Organization’s Africa director says that for various reasons, including the rollout of booster shots, “we will get 25% less doses than we were anticipating by the end of the year.” The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says just 3% of people across the African continent have been fully vaccinated. WHO says coverage drops to around 1.7% in sub-Saharan Africa. African health officials are dismayed by Wednesday’s announcement that the global COVAX effort to distribute vaccines to low-and middle-income countries is again cutting its delivery forecast.