20-year-old man dead following crash near Lake Delton

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- A 20-year-old man is dead following a crash in Sauk County early Friday morning, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

WSP said in a press release, it happened on I-90 eastbound at Trout Road near Lake Delton just after midnight.

Authorities responded to a report of a person lying in the eastbound lanes of the interstate. When they got there, they found the young man who was already dead.

Lanes of traffic were shut down for more about six hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

The death remains under investigation by the Lake Delton Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Sauk County Medical Examiners Office.

No other information has been released.