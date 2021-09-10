Heat, humidity and a chance for severe weather? Oh my.

MADISON (WKOW) - It's a marginal risk, but wind and hail look to be the main threats for our next chance for severe weather.

A low pressure system is going to skate through the region throughout the weekend, as it moves into the forecast area that's when southern Wisconsin could see its next round of severe weather. This chance comes after a hot and humid day.

And here's a look at where the severe weather threat is on Saturday.

Wind and hail are going to be the main threat. Though the atmosphere is not particularly good for an isolated tornado, always be prepared in case a tornado warning is issued.

The focus is going to be a cold front that will be moving south throughout the day on Saturday. As it moves south, it'll stall out and where it stalls is where the storms will most likely form. If it moves farther south before stalling, more of the 27 News coverage area could be under the threat Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

If the front stalls out farther north, Sunday may be another quiet and warm day before we head into the next work week.

Make sure that you have a way to receive mobile weather alerts since the severe weather threat will be in the evening/overnight Saturday through the morning hours on Sunday.