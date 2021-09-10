Badger volleyball gears up for tough test in defending national champion Kentucky

MADISON (WKOW) -- After blowing perennial contender Baylor off the court two weeks ago, Wisconsin volleyball now faces a steep challenge from third-ranked, defending champion Kentucky.

While the Wildcats no longer boast the talents of 2020 AVCA Player of the Year Madison Lilley (graduation) or All-American outside hitter Avery Skinner (transfer), they're hardly hurting for skilled players. Head coach Craig Skinner's squad still carries Avery's sister Madi, who's averaging a scorching hot .422 hitting percentage in the early goings of the 2021 season.

To compliment Skinner on the left pin, Kentucky brought back do-everything outside hitter Alli Stumler, who's averaging 3.97 kills per set this season. Freshman setter Emma Grome has the unenviable task of trying to fill Lilley's shoes, but she's only registered fewer than 30 assists in one match this season.

Sophomore middle blocker and Mount Horeb native Elise Goetzinger leads the Wildcats in hitting percentage, posting an eye-popping .536 rate. She, along with Skinner and Stumler, will have her hands full trying to slow down Wisconsin's white-hot middle tandem in Dana Rettke and Danielle Hart.

Rettke (.548 hitting percentage) and Hart (.485) arguably make up the best middle hitter tandem in the NCAA, rivaled only by Texas' Asjia O'Neal and Brionne Butler. Rettke also leads Wisconsin in kills per set, another accolade in her quest to become the first player ever to be a five-time first-team All-American.

First serve is at 8 p.m. at the Field House, where the crowd is sure to be a factor in this clash of two powerhouse programs.