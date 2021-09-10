City of Madison closing building on West Wilson for ‘structural concerns’

MADISON (WKOW) — The City of Madison is closing a downtown building "out of an abundance of caution" for potential structural concerns.

According to a press release from the City of Madison, the Inspection Department has been monitoring concerns at 131 West Wilson, which is a property owned by Rice Investors LLC.

Reportedly, the landlord is addressing structural concerns but the work isn't complete. In the meantime, the City is ordering the building to be vacated until structural engineers determine there is no cause for concern or the issues are fixed. Still, officials say there is no reason to believe the building is in danger of imminent collapse.

The building is mostly commercial offices but is also home to Paisan's Restaurant. The restaurant will also be closed for an estimated 15 days.