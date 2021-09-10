Clean Lakes Alliance holds ‘Fore Lakes’ golf outing

MADISON (WKOW) — It's been a great day for a round of 18.

The Clean Lakes Alliance lucked out on the weather for its "Fore Lakes" golf outing at Nakoma Golf Club today.

That might have been because 27 News' Senior Chief Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier was there.

Johnson Financial Group helped put on the fundraiser. All of the proceeds go to the Clean Lakes Alliance, to preserve and improve Madison's lakes.

"The environment is critically important as part of our quality of life here in Madison," said Doug Nelson, Regional President of Johnson Financial Group. "And I like the clean lakes Alliance approach of collaboration versus finger pointing in terms of bringing people together to find solutions, as opposed to pointing out what is wrong."

Anyone playing in the outing got treated to the "Better than Bob" challenge on hold four, where they hit and Bob hit, and they could play off the better ball.