Conditions becoming much hotter heading into the weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - Saturday will likely be the warmest day we experience for the rest of the year.



SET UP

We have a strong high pressure system overhead causing a crisp start to the morning and a warm finish.

By Saturday, a warm front moves in causing even hotter and more humid conditions. Then, storm chances return at night.

TODAY

Mostly sunny and warmer but humidity stays low. Highs this afternoon will be around 80.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and mild with a low around 60.



SATURDAY

Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Storm chances return late Saturday evening and overnight. A couple of the storms may be strong to severe. We have a level 1/5 risk for severe weather. High wind gusts and hail the main threats.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny and mild with isolated showers possible and highs in the upper 70s.



Showers and storms are possible at night.



MONDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible and highs in the upper 70s.



A few showers and storms are possible at night.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible with temperatures in the low 80s.



Storms are possible at night, too.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and drier with highs in the mid 70s.



THURSDAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.