Cottage Grove cameras catch home invasion in progress

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) — Home surveillance cameras in Cottage Grove recently caught every homeowner's worst nightmare in action: a home invasion.

According to the Cottage Grove Chief of Police Daniel Layber, the incident occurred on August 26. He said the thieves probably used a garage door opener from a vehicle outside the home to open the garage and enter the home.

After entering, the thieves took a purse and keys before stealing one of the cars in the driveway. Later the same day, two suspects were arrested on suspicion of the thefts.

Cottage Grove Police provided 27 News with several videos of the home invasion, which you can see in the video players above.