Skip to Content

COVID vaccine creator says mass boosters may be unnecessary

4:54 am National news from the Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A leading scientist behind the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine says booster shots may be unnecessary for many people. Oxford University Professor Sarah Gilbert told The Telegraph newspaper on Friday that immunity from the vaccine was holding up well _ even against the delta variant. While the elderly and those who are immune-compromised may need boosters, the standard two-dose regimen should protect most people, she said. Gilbert said the world’s priority should be to get more vaccines to countries that have received limited supplies.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content