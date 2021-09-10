Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon drops for the 2nd month

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon dropped for the second consecutive month in August compared to the same period in 2020. That’s according to preliminary data released Friday by the Brazilian National Institute for Space Research. Forest destruction in August reached 918 square kilometers (354 square miles), the lowest indicator for the month since 2018 and 32% less than in 2020, according to daily alerts compiled by the the institute’s Deter monitoring system. Following four earlier months of increase, the accumulated deforestation in 2021 has now declined slightly by 1.2% compared to last year.